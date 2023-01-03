One would have to go back hundreds of years to find a monarch who reigned longer than Queen Elizabeth II.

In her 70 years on the throne, she helped modernize the monarchy across decades of enormous social change, royal marriages and births and family scandals. For most Britons, she was the only monarch they had ever known.


