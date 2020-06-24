Idahoans who rent their place of residence and were affected by COVID-19 may be eligible for financial assistance through Idaho Housing and Finance Association’s housing preservation program.
The program provides rent and utility support for Idaho residents experiencing financial hardship because of the pandemic. Renters should go online to www.idahohousing.com/covid-19 to find out if they qualify for the program. Renters can also call 855-452-0801 for more information.
Applicants must owe past-due rent or utilities or be unable to pay upcoming rent or utilities because of COVID-19 circumstances. To be eligible, applicants can earn no more than 80 percent of the area median of income. In Custer County, that is $34,100 for a one-person household. People who receive a federal housing subsidy are not eligible. Full eligibility information is online at www.idahohousing.com/hpp-faq/.
It takes three to seven days for an application to be reviewed. Payments are made directly to landlords or utility companies.