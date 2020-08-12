Revival Gold, which operates the Beartrack-Arnett gold properties in Lemhi County, plans to use the proceeds of public offering of some company shares to fund more exploration and development in Idaho.
Revival Gold President and CEO Hugh Agro said following the initiation of field work in Lemhi County last month “the deposits are open and exploration drilling is expected to resume shortly.”
Company officials are in the midst of an economic assessment on the potential re-start of one open-pit heap leach operation at the project site.
The sale was conducted by BMO Capital Markets in all Canadian provinces, excluding Quebec and “offered by way of private placement in the United States.”
Revival Gold has the right to acquire a 100 percent interest in Meridian Beartrack Co., owner of the former producing Beartrack Gold Project in Lemhi County. Revival also owns rights to a 100 percent interest in the neighboring Arnett Gold Project.
Beartrack-Arnett is the largest past-producing gold mine in Idaho and holds the second-largest known deposit of gold in the Idaho.