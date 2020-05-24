South Custer Rural firefighters spent more than five hours fighting a brush fire on Houston Road in Mackay May 9 after someone tried to conduct a controlled burn.
“A gentleman lit up a pile I asked him not to and burned five acres,” Fire Chief Randy Ivie said.
Ivie said the person came to him beforehand and asked permission to burn a pile of sagebrush on his property. Because of high wind warnings for that weekend, Ivie advised he wait.
The gentleman didn’t wait and quickly lost control of the fire. Ivie said he was burning a combination of sagebrush, cottonwoods and other highly flammable woods. The fire quickly spread and consumed several dilapidated, wooden structures.
No one else’s property was damaged and no one was hurt, but Ivie said that is rarely the case for a fire that big. It took 19 firefighters and 10 vehicles more than five hours to put out the fire because of the cottonwood trees.
Cottonwoods “spit,” Ivie said, which means when they burn their embers can fly as far as 100 yards. Firefighters had to constantly search for pop-up fires and put them out, Ivie said.
“This is how you end up burning other people’s property,” Ivie said.
The man will be billed by the Idaho Department of Lands for suppression costs, Ivie said. The department must be informed of planned burns and issue a permits. The permits are free and can be obtained online at burnpermits.idaho.gov or by calling rhw Department of Environmental Quality at 208-528-2650 or 800-232-4635.
Ivie said people in the South Custer Rural Fire District need to check in with him as well before setting a controlled burn. He also recommends that people check weather forecasts. A lot of damage could have been avoided in this case if the man had listened to him and used commonsense.
“You ask people to not do something stupid and they do it anyways,” Ivie said. “It can be frustrating.”