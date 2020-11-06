With winter approaching and people using their chimneys, North Custer Rural Fire Chief Larry Garey reminds people that maintenance is key to preventing fires.
“When you pour out your ashes, pour water into them first and then dump them,” Garey said. Advice like this could’ve prevent the loss of two all-terrain vehicles and a camper trailer on Keyes Lane in Challis Oct. 23.
“They were completely totaled,” said Garey, who reported the fire after he saw smoke. By the time firefighters arrived, Garey said nearby residents had the fire out.
After she cleaned her chimney and put the ashes in her outside fire pit, the resident told Garey she didn’t realized they were still warm. The wind blew some leaves onto the ashes, igniting them, Garey said. After they burned the vehicles and trailer, Garey said the flames crept close to a 250-gallon propane cylinder. However, because neighbors reacted quickly and put the fire out, Garey said the damage was limited and no one was hurt.
“It could have been very much worse,” Garey said.
Garey offered a tip for chimney cleaning. He said to let it sit for 12 to 20 hours after use before cleaning. Dispose of the ashes in a safe manner and make sure they are cold, he said. And by dispose, Garey doesn’t mean dump them in a trash can. Firefighters have responded to a lot of trash fires because hot ashes get tossed into containers with garbage.