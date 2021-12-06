Investigators traced the origins of the fire that damaged the Challis Roadhouse Nov. 20 to an exposed wire in the basement stairwell.
Mia Cauley Baker, co-owner of the restaurant, said fire investigators for both the state and her insurance company listed it as an accidental electrical fire.
Although he was out of town when the fire occurred a little before 7 a.m. that Saturday, North Custer Rural Fire District Chief Larry Garey said the state fire marshal from Pocatello filled him in on what happened. Garey said he was alerted to the fire about half an hour after it began through Firebar, a phone service that notifies first responders about emergencies. Garey contacted the state marshal to investigate the fire on his behalf.
According to firefighter Doug Hammond, who was at the Roadhouse while it burned, it took 11 firefighters about four hours to knock the fire down. It began in the basement and worked its way upstairs, destroying the kitchen and the apartment above the restaurant.
Three days after the fire, Garey said the probable cause was a damaged electrical outlet located behind a metal firewood chute that leads to the basement furnace. However, Baker in a Nov. 26 interview, Baker said it was an exposed wire that touched a piece of wood and created an electric arc which grew into the fire.
Garey hasn’t been inside the closed Roadhouse since caution tape was wrapped around it, but said he went by the building last week. Just by looking at the exterior, the fire chief said the owners will probably have to rebuild.
According to her insurance investigator, Baker said Garey’s assessment is correct. “Nothing is salvageable,” she said. They don’t know when the business will reopen.
Upset at the loss of her business, Baker said action by Challis resident Cory Arneson was a silver lining. Arneson was presumably the first person to notice the fire and called 911, Baker said. Then he called the Bakers and checked the hotel rooms connected to the restaurant. Three rooms were occupied when Arneson began banging on doors, Baker said, and all the occupants made it out to safety.