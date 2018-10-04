A new, late-season fire detected in the wilderness last week had burned more than 7,000 acres by early this week and prompted the closure of the Boundary Creek Road into the popular Boundary Creek launch site on the Middle Fork of the Salmon River.
Forest Road 568 is closed at Camp Tender trailhead, about 3 miles north of the junction of forest Roads 579 and 568 in Bruce Meadows. The Dagger Falls and Boundary Creek campgrounds, as well as the launch site, are closed to protect forest visitors.
The Prospect Fire was spotted Sept. 25, burning in timber a mile northwest of the Morgan Creek airstrip along Prospect Creek, a Middle Fork tributary downriver from Boundary Creek. The fire made its biggest run on Sept. 28, putting up a huge smoke plume and mushroom cloud visible from Cascade on the west side of the wilderness and from Challis on the east. Smoke drifted over Challis and Round Valley Friday afternoon. The fire was estimated to have burned 6,000 acres by that evening, just when locals had thought the season of big fires and extreme fire behavior was finished.
The fire started on the west side of the Middle Fork but jumped the river last Sept. 27, when winds shifted and blew flames to the east toward Big Soldier Mountain. It has been active in the Prospect and Morehead creek drainages and crossed a ridge and backed down the Boundary Creek drainage.
Since then, cooler weather and some precipitation have moderated fire behavior. A storm system arrived Tuesday with cloud cover, with drier conditions Wednesday and another storm system arriving Thursday for cooler, wetter weather the remainder of this week.
The fire’s estimated size was 7,024 acres on Oct. 2. Ninety-three firefighters were assigned to a local Type 3 incident management organization under Matt Clinton, a Salmon-Challis National Forest fire manager. Late last week aircraft were ordered for fire retardant drops. Up to four helicopters and one fire engine have been assigned.
Firefighters are using a point protection strategy for this wilderness fire, which means their priority is to protect values at risk and mitigate effects to user groups like the many boaters who float the Middle Fork of the Salmon River every season, while at the same time taking into account danger to firefighters and public safety. Under the point protection strategy, firefighters do not attempt to directly halt the continued spread of the wildfire, but try to keep flames away from resources at risk and protect structures and infrastructure.
One outbuilding has burned down, but its location is unknown to Amy Baumer, Salmon-Challis National Forest public information officer. The fire’s cause is undetermined.
The 36,004-acre Rabbit Foot Fire closer to Challis is being managed by a local Type 4 fire organization with 24 personnel assigned from local forest offices.