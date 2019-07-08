Five new lightning-caused fires were detected in the last week on the Salmon-Challis National Forest, forest officials said Monday morning.
The Waterfall Fire was reported around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, July 7. It’s on the east side of the Middle Fork Salmon River about 1 mile southeast of the confluence of the Middle Fork and Big Creek, in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. It’s in steep, inaccessible terrain, according to a news release from the forest. It is burning downriver along the Middle Fork Trail below the ridge between Bobtail Creek and the Fox Creek Draw.
It is in monitor status. As of Monday evening the fire was burning on about 200 acres of grass, brush and sparse ponderosa pine. Forest officials said the fire’s spread should be moderated by fire history, including fires in the same area in 2015, 2005 and 2000.
A new fire was reported Monday afternoon. The Trapper Fire is about one mile east of U.S. Highway 93 in the Trapper Gulch area. Monday night it covered only about a tenth of an acre. Four firefighters were on scene.
On Sunday, the Humbug Fire was called out. It was reported Saturday, July 6 about one mile west of Gibbonsville in Ditch Creek. About one-tenth of an acre burned.
Two other fires were called out late last week. The Papoose Fire reported on Wednesday, July 3, was called out on Friday, July 5. It burned about 6.5 acres one mile northwest of Indianola. The Sawlog Fire, one mile southwest of Indianola, burned about one-tenth of an acre. It was reported on July 3 and called out on July 4.
The central Idaho fire dispatch zone is ranked at moderate fire danger. There currently are no fire restrictions, but forest officials remind people that vegetation is drying out and fires can start easily.