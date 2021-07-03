On the heels of Idaho’s driest spring in 126 years, the fire danger levels across Central and Eastern Idaho have been raised to very high.
Salmon-Challis Forest officials said the fire danger is evaluated daily at this point. The decision to move to the extreme level could come any days.
Sarah Wheeler with the Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center said the danger levels were raised because much of Idaho is experiencing drought conditions.
“When you get to this extreme, it doesn’t take much,” Wheeler said. Fire experts track the amount of moisture in grass and shrubs and levels have reached a worrying degree, she said.
Idaho Department of Lands Public Information Officer Robbie Johnson said high temperatures have resulted in late-season conditions already this summer.
Gov. Brad Little has recommended legislators make a one-time transfer of $20 million to the fire suppression deficiency fund to ensure IDL firefighters have the resources they need to fight fires on 6 million acres of private, state and federal lands in Idaho, according to Johnson.
Legislators agreed with Little’s recommendation to allocate $1.1 million and fund 11 new positions for the fire program this year.
These actions show how serious the fire season could be, Johnson said, and how serious state officials are taking it.
Both Wheeler and Johnson recommend people be extremely cautious celebrating Independence Day this year. A stray spark could start a fire, according to Wheeler. Aerial fireworks, which include bottle rockets, roman candles and missiles, are illegal in Idaho.
Jennifer Jones with the Bureau of Land Management said personnel from the BLM, Forest Service, lands department and the non-profit Idaho Firewise are discussing the outlook for the fire season and potential firefighting strategies.