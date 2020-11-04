North Custer Rural firefighter Doug Hammond said as he and eight other volunteers drove to a house fire on Crane Lane last week, he knew it was a lost cause.
“I could see the flames heading up,” Hammond said. “When you show up at a fire and flames are coming out of the windows, you know there’s not much you can do.”
The home was owned by Hazel Crane.
Despite firefighters’ best efforts, Hammond said Crane’s home burned completely in the early morning hours of Oct. 27. All Crane made it out with, he said, “is her nightgown and slippers.” Crane told the Messenger she’s staying with her son and is still assessing her needs following the fire.
Fire Chief Larry Garey said the fire is under investigation. Crane was the only person in the house. She reported the fire after she got outside safely. According to fire dispatcher Sandi Hammond the call came in about 12:30 a.m. A lot of people pulled an overnighter, she said, because it took several hours to put out the fire. Firefighters had the fire out around 6 a.m.