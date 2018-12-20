A fast-moving fire of undetermined cause destroyed the Challis home of Clayne and Liz Baker last Friday night. The couple barely got out safely with only the clothes on their backs, a cellphone and wallet. Their two dogs died in the fire, most likely of smoke inhalation.
The Bakers were in bed watching TV just before 9:30 p.m. Dec. 14 when the dogs started barking, Clayne said. He went to the kitchen and found it engulfed in flames. He thought the source was the electric kitchen range.
Clayne ran back and helped Liz, who is disabled, out the back door to the back porch as flames scorched the back of his shirt. Liz, who usually uses a cane or walker, slipped and fell on snow in the backyard. As soon as Clayne got her back on her feet and safely away from the house, he ran, barefoot in the snow, to the front door after the dogs. Neither had followed the couple outside. As soon as Clayne opened the door, flames shot out and he couldn’t go inside.
“I didn’t believe what was going on,” Liz said. Firefighters arrived soon after the 9:25 p.m. alarm, North Custer Volunteer Fire Department Chief Launna Gunderson said, but the house at 1101 Pleasant Ave. was totally engulfed. Flames were shooting 20 feet above the roof and threatening to catch an adjacent tree and neighboring structures on fire. Firefighters couldn’t go in, even with full protective gear and self-contained breathing apparatus.
“There was absolutely no way to get in and get the dogs out,” Gunderson said. “It was too hot. Flames were already venting through the roof.”
The best volunteers could do was knock the flames down and prevent its spread, Gunderson said. They saved the garage and its contents and prevented damage to a pickup parked in the driveway with a trailer holding a riding mower that Clayne uses for his seasonal business.
Firefighters poured 600 to 700 gallons of water per minute before the flames were knocked down. Fighting the fire was dangerous early on, Gunderson said. Fire melted the power line between the house and the power pole in the alley to the south, and the live wire fell to the ground. Salmon River Electric employees shut off the electricity to the house.
A propane tank near the barbecue on the back porch behaved like a flamethrower, shooting fire into the night sky and giving off a high-pitched whistle, indicating it was about to explode. Firefighters got water on the back porch fast enough to cool it down and prevent an explosion. Other firefighters at the front were able to keep flames away from a larger propane tank that provided heating fuel for the house, Gunderson said.
Although the fire started in or near the kitchen, Gunderson said it might take a week or more to pinpoint the source and determine the cause. The destruction of the home’s living quarters makes her investigation as North Custer fire marshal more difficult and time consuming.
Clayne and Liz credit their two dogs, Tank, a 1½-year-old purebred male English bulldog, and Mieka, a 13½-year-old border collie mix, with saving their lives. The fire spread so rapidly that Clayne doubts whether he and Liz would have been able to get out if the dogs hadn’t started barking before they smelled smoke or saw flames.
Clayne and Liz didn’t hear any smoke alarms, perhaps because all were hard-wired as opposed to battery-powered. The house had electrical problems Clayne planned to have fixed.
In a mobile or manufactured home, fire doubles in size every 30 seconds, the fire chief said, making it critical for homeowners to have working smoke alarms.
Neighbor Dorothy “Dory” Spooner noted Clayne was barefoot and got him shoes and a coat from her house and took Liz inside her house.
“She asked me, ‘Are you walking around in your bare feet?’” Clayne said of Spooner. “Yeah,” he told her.
“She was such a sweet lady. I didn’t even know her name,” Liz said.
Watching his home burn felt like a kick in the gut, said Clayne, who is a store supervisor and freezer manager at Lambs Market. “I thought, ‘There goes my life.’”
“Losing the dogs was hard,” said Liz. “They got up on the bed and stayed together, which was unusual. They usually hated each other.” Each dog thought he or she was Clayne’s special dog and would fight for his attention, she said. It’s unusual for Tank not to dash out any door as soon as it’s open. Clayne and Liz believe he and Mieka stayed on the bed because it was their safe spot in the house where they spent most of their time. Tank might have been following the Bakers out but might have gone back to rescue Mieka, the older dog, he said.
“My heart goes out to them for losing their pets,” said Gunderson.