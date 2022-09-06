BOISE — Roughly 200 people were told to evacuate and sheriff's deputies were trying to track down campers and other recreationists after a wildfire exploded in the Sawtooth National Forest during the holiday weekend.

Lightning sparked the Ross Fork Fire on Aug, 14, but Sunday's hot, dry weather and winds pushed the flames along slopes at the base of the Sawtooth Range near Alturas Lake, a popular spot for campers, boaters and hikers. The roughly 37-square-mile fire also threatened homes in Smiley Creek.

