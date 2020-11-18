With the exterior of the new Challis fire hall complete, a $175,000 community development block grant from the Idaho Department of Commerce could be the final key to finishing the project.
Without it, North Custer Rural Fire District Chief Larry Garey said the remaining interior work will be “out of our dime.”
Costs were high for the first phase, according to Kristen Staten with The Development Company of Rexburg. In a conference call to Custer County commissioners on Nov. 9, she said another $435,000 is needed to finish office space, a second bathroom and concrete aprons at the fire hall.
Staten said the grant, combined with matching funds from the county and fire district, could have the 10,000-square-feet fire hall operational by spring. Since no residents spoke at the county public hearing, commissioners submitted the grant application.
Speaking at the Nov. 12 Challis City Council members Garey said costs were pushed past original projections because of the coronavirus. Longer wait times caused by manufacturers working at reduced capacity meant a lot had to be sacrificed in the first phase, Garey said.
Between a $500,000 grant given to fire district volunteers in 2019 and funds they raised, firefighters had just more than $1 million to spend on the fire station. Costs rose to about $1.08 million, and Garey told City Council members it might be summer before firefighters move into the new hall.
“If it goes through,” Garey said of the grant.
Both the City Council and county commission met in public session last week. At the city meeting, Councilman Chuck Felton and one attendee wore a mask. None of the other council members, the mayor or city employee wore a mask. At the county commission meeting, none of the three commissioners nor a deputy county clerk at the meeting wore a mask.
Custer County was in the minimal-risk category for transmission of coronavirus last week, but health experts say coverings should be worn in all public gatherings, no matter the risk level.