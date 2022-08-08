A virtual community meeting to share information about the Moose Fire is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9.
People can listen to and view the meeting via the Salmon-Challis Forest Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/salmonchallisnf. Viewers do not need to have a Facebook account. Anyone with a computer and internet connection can log in.
The Moose Fire had burned 68,771 acres by Monday morning in the North Fork region, according to the Forest Service daily update and was 16 percent contained. Ten helicopters and 1,318 people are battling the fire.
Light rain on Saturday helped slow the fire and cooler temperatures Sunday allowed firefighters to strengthen containment lines and improve structure protection, forest officials said in a news release.
Warm, dry conditions, with wind gusts of up to 22 mph expected Monday, lead firefighters to believe the fire behavior will increase early this week. But cloud cover and thunderstorms are possible mid-week, which could slow things down.
Some roads and trails near the fire have reopened, including the Salmon River Road from North Fork to Spring Creek. From Spring Creek west to Panther Creek, that road remains closed to the general public, but open to people who live there and river permit holders and shuttles. The Main Salmon is open to rafters from North Fork to the fire's west side.
The lightning-caused Woodtick Fire had burned 5,162 acres by Monday morning near Meyer's Cove in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. Fire activity has increased some in the last few days, forest officials said, pushing more smoke into Challis. Rain and thunderstorms are expected near the fire mid-week.
The Norton Fire, reported Aug. 1, has burned 137 acres about 7 miles northwest of Lower Loon in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness.
The Wolf Fang Fire is still burning about 4 miles from the confluence of Big Creek and the Middle Fork Salmon in the wilderness area. It covers 934 acres in steep, rugged terrain and is being monitored by personnel at the fire lookout and in aircraft.
The Salmon-Challis Forest remains listed as in extreme fire danger and state 1 fire restrictions are in place.