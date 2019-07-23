Traffic on a section of Idaho Highway 21 near Stanley is restricted, with a pilot car leading all travelers because of a forest fire burning on 436 acres 14 miles northwest of Stanley.
Drivers are not permitted to stop along the highway in the affected stretch. Drivers are cautioned that the road may close intermittently while firefighters are working. An alternate travel route on Forest Service Road 203, the Cape Horn Road, exists.
The area between Idaho 21 on the east, Meadow Creek on the south and the ridgeline that connects Meadow Creek to Idaho 21, is closed. That includes Thatcher Creek campground and the Vader Creek day-use area. Trap Creek campground is open.
In a 6 a.m. Monday, July 22 news release about the fire, the Forest Service Great Basin Incident Management Team said its priority on the Vader Fire is getting Idaho 21 open, with no travel restrictions. The fire was detected on Friday, July 19. The cause hasn’t been determined. Smoke is expected to continue to limit visibility, forest officials said.
The Vader Fire grew little on Sunday, according to Amy Baumer of the Forest Service. Firefighters were able to increase containment of the fire by completing burnout operations south of Swamp Creek and west of Idaho 21 to halt the fire’s spread to the north.
Monday’s efforts focused on securing the southern edge of the fire, north of Vader Creek, Baumer said. As of Monday, 250 firefighters were assigned to the fire, with four helicopters, three fire engines and two dozers on site.
With isolated showers in the forecast, including thunderstorms, the threat of lightning and high winds is a concern for firefighters. The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for Stanley because of the chance of gusty winds, lightning and low relative humidity.
Growth on the Shady Fire in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness has been relatively slow, forest officials reported Monday. The fire has grown to about 1,382 acres, according to Salmon-Challis National Forest officials.
The lightning-caused fire was reported July 10. It’s two miles east of Seafoam guard station near Shady and Casto creeks. A 25-person wildland fire crew with two engines is assigned to the fire but the ground conditions at the scene continue to prevent firefighters from directly engaging with the fire. The fire is primarily backing down ridges and burning the dead and down fuel.
Forest officials ask that the public drive slowly in the area of the fire because firefighters are working along roads with blind curves.
The central Idaho fire dispatch zone is now in high fire danger and forest officials ask people to completely douse all campfires and be careful to not cause sparks that can result in a fire. No fire restrictions have been implemented.