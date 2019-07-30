All forest areas and roads that had been closed because of the Vader Fire near Stanley were opened Saturday afternoon, according to Salmon-Challis Forest officials.
Forest officials released their final regular update on the fire Friday, saying firefighters on Thursday, July 25, had made significant progress and had contained about 90 percent of the fire. That level of containment allowed for the Great Basin Team 5 to hand firefighting efforts back to forest officials, freeing up that specialty team to go to another forest fire, if needed.
Remaining hot spots within the fire's interior "have the potential to create smoke that could be visible from area roadways," forest officials said in a news release. The Vader Fire was 13 miles northwest of Stanley, south of Idaho Highway 21. It burned 443 acres.
The Shady Fire, burning two miles east of Seafoam Guard Station in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness, grew through Saturday, but no new growth was reported Sunday, forest officials said in a news release. As of Monday, it had burned 3,664 acres. The lightning-caused fire was reported July 10. A crew of 23 firefighters is assigned to the Shady Fire, but firefighters are unable to directly engage with the fire because of terrain conditions and fire behavior. Firefighters are monitoring threats to mining and Forest Service infrastructure in the area.
The fire has resulted in some trail closures. Sheep Mountain Road from its junction with the Seafoam Guard Station to Sheep Creek Trail, is closed. All of Duffield Trail is closed and all of Bernard Creek Trail is closed.
Because the fire isn't actively being fought, it's not expected to be contained until the end of October.
While no fire restrictions have been implemented in the Salmon-Challis Forest, officials remind forest users that the forest is quickly drying out and fires can easily start.