BOISE — Federal fire officials are calling for more enforcement of code and building requirements in the wildland-urban interface as a way to protect communities from the growing wildfire danger.
U.S. Fire Administrator Lori Moore-Merrell spoke last month at the National Interagency Fire Center. Moore-Merrell highlighted a report released 50 years ago called “America Burning” by the federal Fire Commission to underscore the challenges and dangers of fire, as well as the opportunities for fire loss reduction.
“We stand here together today as the nation’s fire service to tell you that America is still burning,” she said. “Across the nation, fires are a threat to individuals, to public safety and ... our homeland security.”
In 2022, there were 1.2 million structure fires in the U.S. and 69,000 wildfires that burned 7.5 million acres, Moore-Merrell said. So far this year, there have been more than 800 deaths due to fire, including 21 firefighters.
Boise officials stressed that the code enforcement of Boise’s wildland-urban interface is strong. Boise Fire Marshal Mike Bisagno said Boise is working with other Ada County agencies to develop similar codes for other Treasure Valley communities.
Much of the fire danger faced by the nation is because best practices for fire-safe materials are always not used, said Steve Kerber, vice president and executive director of the Fire Safety Research Institute.
A bedroom fire or living room fire 50 years ago could go from a small flame to flashover, or rapid flame growth, in 30 minutes or more, he said, while today, a similar fire can reach flashover in less than five minutes. This is because of the synthetic materials used in modern home furnishings and interior finishes. People can protect themselves by having working smoke alarms, creating an escape plan and using doors as a barrier in the event of a fire, he said.
Michele Steinberg, director of wildfire for the National Wildfire Protection Association, said that it’s too common for communities that burn in wildfires to rebuild in the same location the same way.
Climate change and drought conditions are also making fires worse, Kerber said. In the last three years, more than 26,000 structures have been destroyed in wildfires; 15,000 were homes.
The increasing prevalence of interface fires means that some communities not used to wildfires are now seeing an increased danger, said Pat Morrison, assistant to the general president for the International Association of Firefighters. Improving training among firefighters is key to dealing with these unique types of fires, which are becoming more of a year-round issue rather than seasonal, he said.
“Here in Idaho, every wildfire can become an interface fire,” Morrison said. “And it’s not just in the West. Fire departments in every state, in every municipality, are coming face to face with this ever-growing threat.”
Structure firefighters may not have the needed training for wildland interface fires, he said, and improving this training will help keep communities safe. Improving safety equipment technology and reducing the risk of cancer — currently the leading killer of firefighters — are also priorities for federal fire officials.
Across the country, departments are facing increasing challenges with recruitment and retention, while call volume is significantly increasing.
When it comes to fighting and preventing fires nationwide, Moore-Merrell said the country’s current approach isn’t adequate. The White House 2023 fiscal year budget proposal included $1.97 billion in funding for state and local law enforcement. The Biden administration requested $740 million for grants to local fire departments.
