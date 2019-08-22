Challis City Council members last week heard that 2019 is proving to be a typical year for forest fires.
Challis Yankee Fork District Ranger Kurt Pindel said the number of fires this summer is normal, with many small fires burning around the region. This summer’s fires haven’t grown large as has occurred in some years. Recent rain has contributed to the absence of growth, he said. And, far less smoke has drifted into Challis. Most of the smoke that people have seen came from the Shady Fire in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness, which has largely been squelched by rain.
Pindel reminded the council that fire managers evaluate all sorts of things as they determine how, or whether, to fight forest fires. How far from developed areas and what level of risk firefighters face are two key factors, he said.
Pindel said last year’s Rabbit Foot Fire resulted in a salvage wood sale that is expected to be available next month and sold in October. Timber at the scene of the under-investigation Vader Fire near Stanley probably won’t be sold as had been thought, because too much of it burned, he said.
The Mosquito Flats timber sale was awarded to Joe Frauenberger a few weeks ago, Pindel said.
Councilwoman Mary Skeen told Pindel she’d like to see forest management swing back to a plan that “we’re using our resources,” by harvesting more timber.
She and Pindel acknowledged that mills have moved out of the area, making it difficult to sell timber because it has to be hauled long distances.
“If we can sell big enough volumes — and we don’t know what those numbers are — maybe we can draw more companies in to the jobs,” Pindel said of future timber sales.
Skeen also urged Pindel and the Forest Service to issue special use permits to clean some wood out of some small streams that need the work.
Pindel agreed and pointed out that those small streams recover very quickly from such efforts.
Pindel said forest officials are discouraged, but understand, that a new property owner no longer allows firefighters to train on private property off Challis Creek Road. It was especially convenient for morning training, because firefighters didn’t have to travel, he said. The nearest training spot is about 8 miles from town and that’s where firefighters now go.
“We used to have a handshake agreement, and the gentleman is very nice about it, but he said it is private property, so,” Pindel said.
Pindel answered a question about whether the forest plan revision process was still on track as far as timing and deadlines go.
“The Washington office folks are hearing a lot of concern from the public,” he said. Forest officials want to hire someone to help with mediation to see if some sort of agreement can be reached “on these divisive issues,” he said. That has delayed work on evaluating wilderness and wild and scenic river issues, among other things, “so it’s possible there will be some delays, we don’t know yet.”
Forest officials have begun work to make repairs to Challis Creek Road and the stream, which is expected to be finished within a week or so. Temporary road closures and traffic delays are likely.