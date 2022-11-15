Wildfires Insurance Fight

The Calf Canyon/Hermit Peak Fire burned near Pecos, New Mexico, in May. The government-sparked wildfire helped to shine a light on what officials in New Mexico are calling a crisis — where insurance coverage for everything from homes to workers compensation comes at premiums that often make it unobtainable for many in the poverty-stricken state.

 Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Manuel and Marcy Silva combed through the charred rubble that used to be their home, searching for any salvageable bits in the wake of the largest wildfire in New Mexico history.

Manuel found two of his high school wrestling medals. Gone was the bedroom furniture Marcy's grandpa built as a gift, her wedding dress and their children's toys.


