A chimney fire and a couple of celebratory bonfires kept North Custer Rural firefighters on their toes going into the new year.
“Oh, it wasn’t too bad,” Fire Chief Larry Garey said. “Just a couple of calls.”
The first call that interrupted the holiday week came from Saturday Mountain, near Clayton. On Wednesday, Dec. 30, at 10:29 a.m., Challis and Clayton fire volunteers, along with Challis EMS workers, responded to a chimney fire.
Garey said it took about half an hour for the Challis volunteers to arrive. When they did, they discovered the property owner who lit the fire had it mostly under control.
“They had too much creosote in the chimney and the fire was too hot,” Garey said. Fires caused by creosote buildup are common this time of year, and Garey said chimneys need regular maintenance to prevent fires from getting out of hand.
In this case, the property owner subverted damage or injuries that could have been cause by the chimney fire. He acted fast, Garey said, and closed the damper and threw a cup of water on the fire. Pouring the water on the fire created steam, which Garey said helped choke out the flames in the chimney.
The next day, New Year’s Eve, firefighters were called out to a couple of bonfires on Challis Creek Road a little before 10 p.m. The incidents were quickly handled, Garey said, once the firefighters learned authorities had been notified in advance of the bonfires. The property owners lit them to celebrate the holiday, Garey said. Passersby reported the fires.
When lighting any kind of fire on private property, whether it be to celebrate a holiday or burn dead vegetation, Garey said people need to contact the Custer County Sheriff’s Office before starting a fire. Dispatchers at the Sheriff’s Office can be reached 208-879-2232.