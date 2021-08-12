With no growth at the Mud Lick fire in about a week, some firefighters and equipment are being released, fire officials reported Tuesday.
The Mud Lick Fire has burned 20,643 acres and containment-confinement is considered 59 percent complete.
It was started by lightning on July 8 about 22 miles west of Salmon. Only Ridge Road remains closed because of the fire. Forest officials have lifted all the other trail and road closures that had been in place because of the fire.
Several other small fires continue to burn or have been put out in the region. The Scarface Fire has burned about 100 acres 2.5 miles southeast of the Middle Fork Lodge in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness since it was started by lightning on Aug. 7.
The Chilcoot Fire is about 13 miles west of the Indian Creek airstrip in the wilderness. It was started Aug. 5 by lightning and has burned a quarter of an acre.
The Mill Fire, 14 miles west of Leadore, appears to be out. It started Aug. 1.
The 2-acre Haystack Fire, 2 miles northwest of Haystack Mountain, is 100 percent contained. It was caused by lightning on Aug. 5.
The Owl Fire was called out Aug. 8 after it started Aug. 5 and burned almost 1 acre 8 miles northeast of the confluence of the Middle Fork and the Main Salmon.
The Burnett Fire was put out Aug. 8. It burned a tenth of an acre 15 miles southeast of Mackay after it started Aug. 4.
Lightning started the Dutchman Fire on Aug. 6. It burned a tenth of an acre 6 miles southeast of the Main Salmon River before being called out the same day it started.
The Apple Fire burned a tenth of an acre on Aug. 6 and was put out the same day. It was 2.5 miles east of Basin and Hayden creeks.
Another small fire was started by lightning on Aug. 5 and called out Aug. 7. The Quaking Fire burned a quarter of an acre 9 miles east of Leadore.
The Blind Fire, 8 miles southeast of Mackay, was called out Aug. 3. It burned a quarter of an acre in three days. The Copper Fire was also called out Aug. 3. It burned 1 acre 17 miles southwest of North Fork. And the Sagebrush Fire was called out Aug. 3. It burned a tenth of an acre 3 miles southwest of the confluence of Panther Creek and the Main Salmon.
The Garden Fire was called out Aug. 4 after burning a tenth of an acre 4 miles west of the confluence of Panther Creek and the Main Salmon.