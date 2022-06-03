Dozens of visitors checked out the ample interior space, cozy kitchen, expanded training area and storage and office spots in the new North Custer Rural Fire District fire station in Challis during a May 21 open house and building dedication.
District Fire Chief Larry Garey said people started arriving about 30 minutes before the actual start of the event, anxious to see inside the huge red and white building that sits up high on Blue Mountain Road.
It took about 2½ years to complete the building, Garey and fire district board Chairman Bert Doughty said, which was about five times longer than the anticipated four to six months to construct. Construction was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which meant fewer workers could be on site at any given time and material shipments were backlogged, Doughty said. Increasing prices were another factor in the delay, he said, which forced fire commissioners to search for additional funding sources.
In the end, some parts of the project were scrapped or at least postponed, like a false ceiling in the training room, to save money, the two men said.
“Maybe someday we’ll finish the ceiling,” Doughty said.
Doughty thanked the volunteer firefighters who pitched in to put the finishing touches on the building, helping keep costs down and moving the project along.
Fire district officials will continue pursuing options to pay for the final touches on the building, Garey said, including someday to install asphalt in the parking area. “We’d like to do that, but with the price of oil, who knows when,” he said.
Firefighters finished moving into the new building in April. The old fire hall on Ninth Street will eventually house the offices and equipment for Custer County Search and Rescue.
“We are excited to be in the new building,” Garey said. He thinks the new site will shave a few minutes off response time to calls because volunteers don’t have to drive through town to get to the old hall. “We have to observe the speed limit,” he said, and stop at stop signs.
The number of firefighters in the North Custer District has grown in recent months, Garey said. There are about two dozen based in Challis, 12 in Pahsimeroi and six in Clayton. The growth in Clayton has Garey pretty excited.
“We have some real go-getters there. We have a fully functioning department in Clayton,” Garey said. That hadn’t been the case for several years.
More volunteers are always welcome, Garey said. People who want to learn more about becoming a firefighter can ask any firefighter for information or show up at the fire station any second or fourth Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. for a meeting or a training session.