Volunteer firefighters spent nearly nine hours searching for and extinguishing tiny fires along U.S. Highway 93 on June 5, according to North Custer Rural Fire Chief Larry Garey.
“A piece of equipment was dragging and it sparked along the highway,” Garey said. The man towing the piece of equipment didn’t realize what he was doing until he reached Lemhi County.
Garey said he counted about 38 fires along the highway. Most were small spot fires that were easy to extinguish, but not all.
“One got a haystack,” Garey said. The spark didn’t start a big fire in the hay, but heavy winds later in the day re-ignited and burned the haystack to the ground.
Garey said fighting the fires took a team of Challis, Elk Bend and Pahsimeroi fire volunteers and Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management firefighters.
The man who accidentally set the fires realized what he was doing and owned up to his mistake. He secured the piece of equipment and then turned around and came back to Challis. He went to the fire station and Garey said he apologized for all the inconvenience he caused.
Garey said it is important when towing equipment to make sure it is secure. Usually chains dragging on the ground cause incidents like this, according to Garey, but any loose piece of metal bouncing off the road can set dry grass along highways ablaze.