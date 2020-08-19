The Muldoon Fire is burning on a couple hundred acres about 20 miles southwest of Mackay.
The fire was reported at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16. On Monday afternoon, the Forest Service had 54 firefighters on scene, along with four helicopters and four fire engines.
Sunday’s fire behavior was described as “extreme” by Salmon-Challis Forest officials, who said the wind drove runs and group torching. Fire managers expect fire activity to increase this week.
The Muldoon Fire is burning in rugged terrain, requiring the use of aircraft. That section of the forest has lodgepole pine and fir trees. The cause of the fire isn’t known.
The weather forecast calls for hot temperatures and a chance of thunderstorms, which could assist in slowing the fire later this week.
The Bear Creek Fire, on Lemhi Pass, 29 miles east of Salmon, had grown to 6,336 acres on Monday afternoon. It was reported Tuesday, Aug. 11, caused by lightning.
The Bear Creek Fire is only 10 percent contained, according to a news release from the Northern Rockies Wildland Fire Management Team. Eight helicopters, two airplanes, 19 fire engines and 403 firefighters are battling the fire. Access to the fire is poor, limiting firefighting efforts. No water is nearby, which necessitates flights to load water and haul back to the fire scene.
Roads, trails and areas of public land are closed because of the fire, including Lemhi Pass Road from its junction with Montana Highway 324 to Lemhi Pass. The Continental Divide Trail from Goldstone Pass to Bannock Pass is closed. Forest officials caution people using Clark Canyon Reservoir to be aware of aircraft using the water source for fire activity. Hunters are also cautioned to check for area closures before heading into a hunt area.
People can see a full closure list and maps at www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/bdnf/alerts-notices or on the fire’s Inciweb site at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/article/6951/53187/.