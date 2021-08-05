Multiple roads and trails in the Salmon-Challis Forest have reopened after temporary closures because of fires burning near Salmon.
While two of the three largest nearby fires are under control and the region has received rain in the last few days, forest officials remind people that Central Idaho is still considered at extreme fire danger and stage 1 fire restrictions remain in place. Those restrictions prohibit open burning and campfires in anything besides approved fire structures on public lands.
Since the Haynes Fire is out, the Baldy Basin Road, Haynes Basin Road, K Mountain Road and 12-mile Creek Road are all fully open. Likewise since the Iron Fire is out, all the associated closures are no longer in effect. Some closures remain in place connected to the Mud Lick Fire. Closure information is updated frequently on the forest’s website: www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/scnf/alerts-notices.
Forest officials reported the Haynes Fire burned 472 acres 11 miles south of Salmon before being 100 percent contained on Aug. 2. The Iron Fire burned 133 acres 18 miles south-southwest of Salmon. It was also listed as 100 percent contained on Aug. 2.
The Mud Lick Fire has now burned 20,641 acres 22 miles west of Salmon but 92 percent of the containment-confinement strategy for that fire had been completed as of Aug. 3. Rainfall during the last several days resulted in little fire activity, according to the Tuesday Forest Service report.
Several small fires continue to burn on the forest. The Cooper Fire is 17 miles southwest of North Fork. It’s burned about 1 acre since it was reported Aug. 1. A helicopter is dropping water on the fire.
The Fountain Fire is about 2 miles north of the confluence of the Middle and Main Salmon rivers. It’s burned less than a tenth of an acre since it was reported Aug. 1.
The Garden fire is 4 miles west of the confluence of Panther Creek and the Main Salmon in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. It’s burned a tenth of an acre since it was reported Aug. 1. The Sagebrush Fire, also reported Aug. 1, has burned a tenth of an acre 3 miles southwest of the confluence of Panther Creek and the Main Salmon. The Dome Fire has also burned a tenth of an acre 6 miles southwest of the same river confluence. It was also reported Aug. 1.
Lightning started the Keystone Fire on July 30 about 2 miles northwest of Gibbonsville. It burned 1 acre and was called out July 31.
The Tango Fire in the wilderness has now burned 103 acres 5 miles south of Diamond D Ranch.