Forest fires continue to burn in and near the Salmon-Challis Forest, and 17 fires are burning across the state, according to the National Interagency Fire Center, prompting road and trail closures and evacuations.
The lightning-caused Mud Lick Fire has grown to cover 15,952 acres. It is 22 miles west of Salmon. Evacuations in the lower Panther Creek drainage have begun along Panther Creek Road 055 from Deep Creek north to the main Salmon River Road 030 and Napias Creek Road 0242. Power lines southeast of Leesburg have been shut off by Idaho Power officials. That includes private property in Napias Creek, Panther Creek south of Deep Creek and the Blackbird and cobalt mines.
Road closures were implemented last week for portions of Panther Creek, Williams Creek, Leesburg Road, Napias Creek, Phelan Creek, Deep Creek, Crags and Hoodoo Meadow roads, the interagency fire center reported. The roads are closed to all uses, including hiking, biking, motorized use and horses. Temporary flight restrictions area also in place over the fire area.
The Mud Lick Fire is progressing around the Blackbird Mine to the north and toward Panther Creek and Indian Creek and along the Big Deer Creek drainage to the south toward Forest Road 167. Minimum precipitation that fell Monday night didn't help slow the fire much but Monday's cooler weather did prevent it from growing as much as in previous days, fire officials reported Tuesday morning.
A dozer line is being constructed on the ridge from the Blackbird Mine to Blackbird Mountain, the Forest Service reported Monday. Three miles of contingency line along Ridge Road north from Williams Creek Pass has been completed. Protection measures at the Yellowjacket Guard Station were taken Monday, including hose lays and sprinklers to wet the fuels at the guard station and also in the Bighorn Crags areas while helicopters dump water on the eastern side of the fire.
Some of the 443 personnel on scene are also helping fight the Haynes Fire, southeast of Salmon. Besides the 443 firefighters, eight helicopters, 15 engines and seven water tenders are on site at the Mud Lick Fire, along with a heavy equipment task force that includes a dozer and masticator. The Mud Lick Fire started July 8. A Type 2 team is managing the fire.
The Mud Lick Fire has resulted in Central Idaho moving to Stage 1 fire restrictions, which limit fires to approved pits or grates in developed recreation areas and prohibits smoking outside.
The largest of the nearby fires -- the Trail Creek Fire -- has prompted road and trail closures. The Trail Creek Fire was started by lightning July 8 about 20 miles west of Wisdom, Montana. It's now estimated to cover 23,090 acres and has a Type 1 firefighting team on site. All Salmon-Challis Forest lands in the area are closed until Aug. 31, according to a release from the Salmon-Challis Forest.
Fire crews are considering how to construct indirect containment lines while protecting Forest Service cabins, sites at the Big Hole Battlefield and private residences all located near the fire. The fire is moving quickly through the forest because of dead, dry beetle-kill trees, the fire center reported. It's 3 miles from the both the Bitterroot and Salmon-Challis forests.
It's resulted in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge Forest moving to Stage 1 fire restrictions. It's also affecting travel on Montana Highway 43 from Lost Trail Pass at the Montana/Idaho state line to 18 miles west of Wisdom. That stretch of road is intermittently closed. The Pioneer Scenic Byway is also affected by some intermittent closures.
Fire managers don't expect to be able to put the Trail Creek Fire out, but rather believe it will burn through the fire season until a season-ending event produces enough moisture to kill it. It was started by lightning.
The Idaho Department of Lands launched a new online site so people can find out what restrictions are in place on public lands throughout the state. The Fire Restrictions Finder is a mapping tool that works on smartphones and computers. It can be found at https://www.idl.idaho.gov/fire-management/fire-restrictions-finder/.
The Haynes Fire, 12 miles southeast of Salmon, is now burning 408 acres. It was reported July 16 at the head of Haynes Creek, started by lightning.
Salmon-Challis Forest officials implemented an emergency road closure for portions of Baldy Basin Road, Haynes Basin Road, K Mountain Road and Twelve Mile Creek Road. No travel of any kind is permitted on the closed roads until the closure expires on Aug. 31. Fire officials anticipate putting the Haynes Fire out by July 31.
There are 84 firefighters on scene at the Haynes Fire, with two helicopters and a dozer.
Several smaller fires are also burning in the Salmon-Challis Forest, according to the Forest Service.
The Tango Fire, caused by lightning, was reported July 17 about 6 miles south of Diamond D Ranch in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. It's grown to about 95 acres in inaccessible terrain.
A second lightning-caused fire was reported July 17. The Iron Fire is 19 miles southwest of Salmon near Badger Creek. It covers 44 acres. Three firefighters are on scene, with another crew headed to the fire. Aircraft are being used.
The Countess Fire continues to burn 3 miles west of Flying B Ranch in the wilderness area. It has grown to just three-quarters of an acre since it was reported July 5. It is being monitored from the fire lookout.
Multiple smaller fires have been called out. The Votler Fire was 2 miles southwest of Gibbonsville. Reported on July 16, it burned one-tenth of an acre and was called out July 17. The Withington Fire, 11 miles southeast of Salmon, was out July 14 after burning 2 acres. The Honeymoon Fire burned 2 acres in the Frank before being put out July 13. The Long Fire was also out July 13 after burning 4 acres 14 miles southeast of Leadore.
The Bachelor Fire, 4 miles east and southeast of Bonanza, burned 3 acres after lighting started it July 7. It is 100 percent contained and in monitor status. Likewise the Fritzer Fire, 5 miles north of the Blackbird Mine, burned 139 acres but is 100 percent contained and controlled.