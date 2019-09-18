Closures that were put in place at two forest fires have been lifted, according to a news release from the Salmon-Challis Forest.
The Owl Creek Trail and the East Fork Owl Creek Trail are both now fully open. Those trails had been closed because of the nearby Cove Creek Fire. That fire now covers 5,332 acres and is burning 23 miles southwest of North Fork. It is 85 percent contained, fire managers said. It was reported Aug. 3, caused by lightning.
Likewise, the four trails closed because of the Shady Fire are all now open. Those trails are Sheep Creek Trail, Duffield Trail, Bernard Creek Trail and Sheep Mountain Road.
The Shady Fire has burned 6,286 acres since it was started July 10 by lightning. It is two miles east of Seafoam Guard Station in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness.
The Shady Fire has slowed due to the inch of rain that fell there last week, according to forest officials. Fire activity is minimal and is backing down slopes, creeping and smoldering, they said in a news release.
The size of the Twenty Five Fire in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness remains at one-tenth of an acre. Smoke is still visible, but fire activity is minimal, forest officials said.
Four forest fires were called out on Sept. 16. The Full Moon Fire, the Dynamite Fire, the Pistol Creek Fire and the Paradise Fire.
The Forney Fire was reported Sept. 14 and called out Sept. 15 after burning a tenth of an acre 6 miles southwest of Salmon.