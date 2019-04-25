People can learn how to make their property less susceptible to wildfire at an April 28 program in Salmon.
The firewise presentation is scheduled from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at the Salmon Grange. It’s hosted by Lemhi Regional Land Trust and the Salmon school garden program. Snacks will be served. The Grange hall is behind the museum, just off Main Street.
People who live in areas like Salmon face a higher risk of wildfire because of the area’s topography and fuel conditions, according to Kelsey Griffee of the Bureau of Land Management. Last year, 43 wildfires were reported in the Salmon area, and burned 59,565 acres.
Firewise is a national initiative designed to involve property owners, community leaders, planners and developers to protect structures from wildfires.
A firewise demonstration garden will be part of this year’s school garden in Salmon, Griffee said.