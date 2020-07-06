A hard copy of a permit to gather firewood for personal use is now required in the Salmon-Challis National Forest.
The permits are free and are valid through the end of 2020. People should call 208-756-5100 to obtain a permit. Permits are mailed or issued by special arrangement.
Standing dead and down trees may be gathered for firewood. People can take up to 12 cords of wood per household with a free permit. People can’t cut wood within 300 feet of streams, lakes, ponds or wet areas. People are asked to leave stumps as low as possible, but not higher than 8 inches. Free use firewood may not be resold.