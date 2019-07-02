Officials who oversee public lands throughout Idaho remind people celebrating Independence Day that it’s illegal to set off any kind of fireworks or firecrackers in any forest or on any range land in Idaho during the closed fire season, which runs from May 10 to Oct. 20.
Anyone who illegally sets off fireworks that result in a wildfire will be billed for the cost of fighting the fire, in accord with state law. The Idaho Department of Lands has billed $4.7 million for the cost of negligent fires set in the last two years in Idaho. Last year 80 percent of all fires that occurred on land protected by the state lands department were caused by humans and were preventable, according to a news release from the department.
Possessing or using fireworks on federal public lands — managed by the Bureau of Land Management and the Forest Service — is prohibited, according to Kelsey Griffee with the BLM. No fireworks of any kind can ever be set off anywhere within a national forest, including the Salmon-Challis National Forest, Amy Baumer of the Forest Service said in a release. Violators can be fined up to $5,000, jailed for six months and held liable for the costs of fighting any fires caused by illegal fireworks, Baumer said.
Public fireworks displays are planned in all four Custer County communities on the Fourth of July. All shows begin at dusk. In Challis, firefighters set off the display in the parking lot at the Challis Community Event Center. The Mackay lights burst above Mackay Reservoir. Clayton volunteer firefighters set their show off from the fire hall on Idaho Highway 75. In Stanley, the show is visible from almost everywhere in town.