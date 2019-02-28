A second cobalt company has been “keeping a low profile” as it develops an ore body on Iron Creek in Lemhi County while another nearby cobalt operation has shut down because of the declining price of cobalt.
Brian Kirwin, project manager of First Cobalt’s Iron Creek Cobalt Project, and First Cobalt employee Jeremy Waite on Monday discussed their company’s work.
The Iron Creek project is about 18 miles southwest of Salmon within the historic Blackbird cobalt-copper district. It consists of seven patented federal lode claims that straddle Iron Creek and a surrounding group of 83 unpatented federal lode claims on 1,698 acres. First Cobalt has been drilling core samples since spring 2017, blocking out the ore body.
There’s much advance work to be done at any mine, Waite said, including this property. Exactly when production might begin isn’t yet known.
“It will take a little bit to get this up and running,” he said. “We will do a little at a time.” Last summer’s fires hampered progress. And winter weather has slowed drilling this year. Last year because drillers worked underground drilling upward, they drilled all winter long, the two men said. But this year, drilling needed to proceed in the other direction and winter weather interfered.
“You can drill all year if you’re underground,” Kirwin said. “You can’t drill all winter from above ground. We exhausted what we could do from our drill stations and would be wasting time, money and effort and placing ourselves under great stress to drill all winter,” he said.
“I don’t know when we’ll be back in this spring. It could be June, or May or possibly April, but no later than July,” he said, while acknowledging a little fretting about the current weather conditions.
As soon as weather allows, because the drilling infrastructure is in place, it will be easy to get it fired up, Waite said.
Most of the drillers employed by First Cobalt are from Idaho, Kirwin said. The miners are “100 percent local, mostly from Challis.” Seven geologists work at the site and “they come from everywhere,” he said, including Idaho, Nevada, Oregon and the Midwest.
Kirwin describes First Cobalt as the company that is “becoming the cobalt experts in the world.” He said it’s among the biggest cobalt companies in the world, outside of Africa. First Cobalt is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. First Cobalt owns the only permitted primary cobalt refinery in North America, located in Ontario. The company mines cobalt in Ontario and at Iron Creek. First Cobalt is a relatively new company, Kirwin said, being created after three companies combined. It began doing business as First Cobalt in June 2018.
First Cobalt President and CEO Trent Mell said in a news release that First Cobalt is well positioned for a rebound in the commodities sector, important because cobalt was selling for $40 a pound two years ago when the Iron Creek venture began, but today garners about $14 a pound.
“First Cobalt’s strategy in 2019 is to advance and de-risk our two key assets: the Iron Creek Project ... and the First Cobalt Refinery ... The First Cobalt Refinery offers the opportunity for early cash that could finance future work at Iron Creek,” Mell said.
Cobalt is essential for the growing electric vehicle market, Mell said. Cobalt has a high energy density and low thermal conductivity. It is used in certain rechargeable lithium-ion battery electrodes, specifically within the cathode, to provide stability and prolonged battery life.
All the issues with batteries that have exploded relate to the fact those batteries didn’t have enough cobalt in them, Kirwin said. First Cobalt wants to make sure that shortage is corrected.
First Cobalt’s strategy “is to explore, develop and refine ethically sourced cobalt within North America for sale back into the American battery market,” Mell said. Kirwin echoed the importance of doing business in an ethical manner. He said two-thirds of the world’s cobalt production occurs in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Africa, where the work is unethical, involves child and slave labor, leaves water sources tainted and has left some people suffering from lead poisoning.
“It’s an environmental disaster,” Kirwin said. “No one wants the cobalt that comes from the Congo.” But, people want batteries in their phones and other devices and First Cobalt is positioned to become a global player in providing that product in an ethical and environmentally sound way, Kirwin said.
While First Cobalt’s work is far from secret, Waite said he has encountered plenty of people who thought First Cobalt was part of Formation Capital’s Idaho Cobalt Project. That company announced last week it was laying off all but a handful of employees at its Panther Creek site.
The Iron Creek property has long been looked at for minerals. It was identified as an iron prospect in 1946. From 1972 until 1974 the site was evaluated for copper and cobalt production. In 1979, Noranda Exploration drilled the site for sample collection and evaluation. In January 1988, Centurion Gold drilled test holes before leasing the property to Cominco American Resources, which conducted testing in 1991 and 1992. Chester Mining Co. acquired the claims between 1996 and 2016 before the property was acquired by Scientific Metals Corp. in 2016. That company changed its name to U.S. Cobalt in 2107 and was acquired by First Cobalt in 2018.