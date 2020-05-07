First Cobalt has increased the size of its Idaho cobalt land position by 50 percent, company officials announced last month.
“Identifying domestic sources of cobalt is of utmost importance,” First Cobalt CEO Trent Mell said in a news release. Cobalt is “essential for a low-carbon future and U.S. energy security,” he said.
The expanded property contains the Iron Creek cobalt and copper deposit, the Ruby target and other nearby surface exposures of cobalt-copper mineralization, company officials said in a news release. The new areas, all to the west of the Iron Creek Project, have 43 new claims staked and expanded the area from 1,700 acres to about 2,600 acres.
Younger volcanic rocks cover the host rocks and mineralization at the western edge of Iron Creek, but field mapping showed similar host rocks where the new claims have been staked, company officials said. Surface cobalt-copper mineralization is known throughout the property, highlighting potential nearby, the release stated.
The Iron Creek Project in Lemhi County is one of the few primary cobalt deposits in America. It has an indicated resource of about 2.4 million tons at 0.32 percent cobalt equivalent for 12.3 million pounds of contained cobalt and an inferred resource of almost 3 million tons at 0.28 percent cobalt equivalent for an additional 12.7 million pounds of contained cobalt.
Drilling has shown potential for significant future resource growth, according to the release.
The Idaho Cobalt Belt is the only place, outside Morocco, where you find primary cobalt deposits, Mell said. The deposit contains a low level of arsenic, which is unique because most North American cobalt deposits have higher arsenic concentrations. That has prevented development of some deposits, Mell said, because of the limited options to refine the product.
With the larger property in Idaho, Mell said First Cobalt officials will look beyond the Iron Creek deposit which may allow them to identify new zones that extend to the surface or remain under cover.
First Cobalt owns the only permitted cobalt refinery in North America, located in Ontario, Canada. Cobalt is a critical component in the manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles, consumer electronics and industrial applications. The company has partnered with Glencore to recommission the refinery. Plans call for beginning the recommissioning later this year, which will be followed by an expansion, expected to take a year to complete.
The company was established in March 2017 as a direct response to the electric vehicle revolution, Mell said. Four companies were amalgamated to create First Cobalt.