First Cobalt officials say they can operate their cobalt refinery in Ontario, Canada, for 13 percent less than originally predicted.
That means they can process one pound of cobalt for $2.36, company President and CEO Trent Mell said. The lower price improves refinery margins, enhances project economics and further solidifies the refinery’s global competitiveness, he said. Cobalt mined in Lemhi County could end up being processed at the refinery.
In early May the cost per pound for cobalt processing was pegged at $2.72. The new estimates means about $4 million more is available in annual pre-tax cash flows, increasing the company’s capital estimate to $60 million.
First Cobalt and its partner, Glencore, continue work to identify more technical and cost enhancements for the refinery, Mell said, as they assess third-party financing proposals.
“The latest engineering work reinforces the value of the First Cobalt refinery,” Mell said, “and the long-term value proposition for investors. With a competitive operating cost structure and improved cash flows, the refinery clearly establishes itself as an important component of the growing North American electric vehicle supply chain.”
First Cobalt owns a cobalt project in Lemhi County and controls silver and cobalt assets in the Canadian Cobalt Camp, including more than 50 past-producing mines.
According to Mell, the improvement in operating costs is the result of an alternative approach to managing sodium sulfate in the effluent. New leach tests now underway are expected to yield much higher recoveries than the 93 percent reported in May, he said. The revised approach is to refine the mixed sulfate waste product into a commercial-grade sodium sulfate that could be sold. That chemical is used in industrial processes and as an additive in consumer goods. Earlier, the plan was to assume that the product would have to be given away and generate no revenue. Mell said any revenue stream from sodium sulfate would be small.
First Cobalt continues work to receive approval for three environmental parts of the refinery project and readies for pilot plant test work planned to be completed before the end of the year.