About 70 acres and 17 buildings managed by the Firstfruits Foundation, owned by Christopher James of Challis, could lose their religious exemptions from paying property taxes after Custer County Commissioners chose not to extend the exemptions this year.
Acting as the county's Board of Equalization, commissioners had James's properties at the Living Waters Ranch reassessed after he filed annual paperwork to continue the exemptions. According to Custer County Assessor Jacquel Bruno, James is appealing the decision. If the county's action stands, the assessed value of Firstfruits' land and buildings would increase from about $750,000 to $2.8 million and James would be expected to pay proportional property taxes.
James is seeking the property tax exemptions because Firstfruits is a nonprofit religious organization and such organizations are exempt from property taxes if it's proven the assets are used exclusively for religious purposes.
The question with Firstfruits, according to Deputy Custer County Clerk Tina Hawkins, is whether the properties under scrutiny have been providing James with income. According to state law, if a property belonging to a religious entity is leased by the owner, or if the owner uses the property for business or commercial purposes from which a revenue is derived, then the property shall be assessed and taxed.
If James has been using his previously exempt properties to make money, Hawkins said they don't qualify for nonprofit status. County commissioners sent an appraiser to Living Waters to look at and calculate the value of the main meeting hall, some cabins that visitors can stay in, two parcels of land and several other pieces of property.
James will have to present his case to the Idaho Board of Tax Appeals, Bruno said. Although state representatives have yet to set a date for the hearing, the county assessor said commissioners will also be there to justify their decision.