A new agreement lifts some of the restrictions for the winter steelhead fishing that were to go into effect last week.
The Idaho Fish and Game Commission on Dec. 7 approved an agreement to keep most winter steelhead seasons open, but the Main Salmon River between Warren Creek and the Copper Mine boat ramp was closed Dec. 7, as was a stretch of the South Fork of the Clearwater River upstream from the Mount Idaho grade bridge. Last week's action rescinded a November decision to suspend all steelhead fishing in the state.
The new plan came about after the Fish and Game Department, the Idaho River Community Alliance and five groups which had threatened to sue state officials because the state doesn't have federal authorization for steelhead fishing in the Salmon, Snake and Clearwater river systems, reached a new agreement. The community alliance was new group formed in the wake of the fish and game decision to suspend steelhead fishing.
The agreement is to remain in place until the National Marine Fisheries Service approves Idaho's steelhead plan or March 15, 2019, whichever comes first.
In 2010, Idaho sought renewal for an expiring authorization for wild steelhead under the Endangered Species Act from the fisheries service. A backlog in the permitting process delayed approval, but fishing was allowed to continue in a manner consistent with the state's submitted plan. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency, which oversees the fisheries service, began reviewing Idaho's plan earlier this year. State officials expect approval of their plan later this winter.
"This resolution achieves the commission's objective to limit impacts to steelhead fishing as much as possible while we remain focused on finally receiving federal approval of our steelhead fishery plan for the long term," Fish and Game Director Virgil Moore said in a news release.
Outfitters have agreed to use single, barbless hooks, keep first-caught hatchery fish and not remove wild fish from the water, all as part of the agreement, according to Derek Farr of the Idaho River Community Alliance.
In addition to re-opening some rivers for steelhead fishing, the Fish and Game Commission implemented a one steelhead daily bag limit into the spring season.