With big game animals on the move, wildlife-vehicle collisions tend to peak this time of year, according to Mike Demick, wildlife biologist with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
Mangled carcasses of deer, elk and other wildlife along Idaho’s roadways should be a flashing warning sign to motorists, Demick said.
Three mule deer were hit recently by a pickup on U.S. Highway 93 near North Fork,and two weeks ago a person was hospitalized after hitting a moose near Leadore. Another driver is lucky to be alive after swerving off the highway near Gibbonsville to miss an elk and rolling his truck into the North Fork Salmon River, Demick reported.
The deer mating season occurs in November and they tend to be active all day and inattentive at times. With increased snow in the higher elevations, big game herds throughout the state migrate to lower elevation winter ranges and cross Idaho’s highways and roads, he said. Motorists are urged to slow down and be careful.
“Motorists need to be extra cautious and slow down, especially under low-light conditions when visibility is limited,” said Greg Painter, Idaho Fish and Game wildlife manager based in Salmon. “Being extra careful and watchful is your best defense.”
Demick offered recommendations to help reduce your chances of an animal collision:
n Big-game animals are especially active at dawn, dusk and night. Motorists should drive with extra caution during these times.
n Scan ahead and watch for movement, especially near the fog line and side of the road. When driving at night, watch for shining eyes in headlights. If you see one animal cross the road, slow down immediately and look for more to follow.
n Pay extra attention in areas posted with wildlife crossing signs. They are there for good reason.
n Using high beams can help you spot wildlife, but be considerate of other drivers when using them.
n Don’t tailgate. Always keep a safe distance between you and the car in front of you to avoid accidents.
n Don’t swerve and risk losing control of your vehicle. Try to brake as much as possible and stay on the roadway. The most serious crashes occur when drivers lose control of their vehicles trying to avoid an animal.
Drivers who come across a dead animal on the side of the road are encouraged to report the roadkill on Idaho Fish and Game’s website. The information collected on wildlife collisions helps identify high-risk areas and possible solutions to make highways safer. For example, wildlife collision information collected on Highway 28 south of Salmon demonstrated the need for additional wildlife crossing components that were incorporated into recent bridge replacements between Salmon and Leadore.
Certain game animals killed by accidental auto collisions can be salvaged. People have 24 hours to notify Fish and Game in order to salvage an animal and 72 hours to obtain a salvage permit. More information is available online at idfg.idaho.gov/species/roadkill or an Idaho Fish and Game office.