All Idaho Department of Fish and Game offices are closed to the public until at least April 15, consistent with the governor’s statewide stay-at-home order to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Some services remain available by appointment, according to Fish and Game Public Information Supervisor Roger Phillips. People will be able to schedule appointments to take care of business that can’t be handled online, he said, including outfitter tags and bear bait permits. People will also be required to schedule appointments to check in harvested black bears, mountain lions and wolves. The number for the Fish and Game office in Salmon is 208-756-2271.
Fish and Game offices are no longer accepting cash payments, Phillips said. People must pay with either a debit card or a check. Fish and Game offices have never accepted credit cards. Fish and Game officials encourage people to buy licenses, tags and permits online, and to apply for controlled hunts online. Online buying allows people the option of using a credit card. People can also buy licenses and tags by phone with a credit or debit card by calling 800-554-8685 during business hours.