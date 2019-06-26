Outhouses located at boating and fishing access sites along the Salmon River have answered desperate calls of nature for years.
Now some of those plain-looking facilities between Challis and North Fork have been dressed up and transformed into works of art.
Caryll McConnell, the Fish and Game employee who spearheaded the effort, said local artists and high school students volunteered to paint murals inside and outside the commodes, transforming them into something to be proud of and appreciated.
Kid’s Creek Pond in Salmon was the first roadside bathroom to undergo the makeover, in 2012. That area is owned by the city of Salmon and co-managed by Fish and Game. It is regularly stocked with rainbow trout and hatchery steelhead and salmon.
McConnell and Salmon High School art teacher Meri Galvan teamed up to improve the appearance of the restroom after people complained that the facility was unsightly and didn’t match the nice area. Galvan and 14 of her students painted an underwater mural on the interior and a fishing scene on the exterior.
Two years later, the Elk Bend boating access site outhouse, 20 miles south of Salmon, was painted with bull elk and wildflowers on the exterior and salmon, steelhead and sturgeon on the inside. Lemhi Art Guild of Salmon members took on that project.
At the Colston access site, 12 miles south of Elk Bend, Challis Arts Council members painted an outhouse mural depicting the surrounding country.
In 2018, six Upper Carmen Charter High School students painted a sunrise scene at the Carmen Bridge access site, four miles north of Salmon. They were the last students at the school which closed a short time later.
Outhouses at the Lemhi Hole, Bobcat Gulch and Red Rock access sites were transformed by Cheryl Detwiler-Mihalka, Lynn Federspiel-Young, Heidi Messner, Nancy Russell and McConnell. All of those sites feature native fish and wildlife.
At Bobcat Gulch, visitors see “creatures you really don’t want in camp,” McConnell said, including a skunk, mountain lion, rattlesnake, raccoon and black bears.
The Red Rock site includes a bighorn ram, osprey, river otter, kingfisher, crane, heron and multiple fish.
People can pick up a brochure which includes the locations of the decorated outhouses, photos of each site and the names of the participating artists at the Salmon Fish and Game office on U.S. Highway 93.
The original works of art result in far less abuse to the outhouses, McConnell said, which means less long-term maintenance. A bit of vandalism has occurred at the decorated outhouses, “but not nearly as much as in the past,” she said.