Fish and Game offices across Idaho, including the Salmon office, are now open to limited foot traffic in phase 2 of the Idaho Rebounds plan.
Camille Behr said the Salmon office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Two people or one family will be allowed in the building at a time. Visitors will be required to exit through a side door off the conference room. Between visitors, employees will sanitize and wipe down door handles and the reception area. Visitors also have to communicate through a 6-foot tall plexiglass barrier at the reception counter.
To further limit possible contamination, Behr said cash payments are not accepted, nor are credit cards. People need to use debit cards or checks. Fish and Game offices have never accepted credit cards, but people can buy online with credit cards.
Behr said the measures are in compliance with Gov. Brad Little’s Idaho Rebounds plan. Little’s phased reopening, which entered phase 2 on May 16, allows more businesses and offices to reopen if they follow stringent guidelines.
Biologist Mike Demick said he is glad the Salmon office is reopening. It is a busy time of the year for Fish and Game workers, he said, because a lot of people come in for tags and licenses to enjoy the outdoors during the summer.
“We expect a lot people coming in and buying fishing licenses,” Demick said.