Low water levels, diminished flow into the pond and higher water temperatures at South Butte pond prompted Fish and Game officials to lift most fishing regulations at the site.
South Butte pond is west of Clayton. From now until the end of August a salvage order is in place at the pond, according to Mike Demick with Fish and Game. The pond will likely be nearly dry by the end of July, Demick said, so the salvage order was put in place to maximize public use of the fish.
All bag, possession, size and number limits are lifted until the order expires. Fish may be taken by any method except firearms, explosives, chemicals or electric current. Anglers still must possess a valid Idaho fishing license.
People with questions about the salvage order can call the Salmon Fish and Game office at 208-756-2271.