The impending emptying of Mackay Reservoir to repair damaged gates prompted Idaho Fish and Game officials to order a fish salvage at the reservoir.

All size and number limits for fishing are suspended at Mackay Reservoir until Oct. 31. Fish and Game officials said once water levels drop too much fish can’t survive, so they want people to catch them first. Anglers must have a valid Idaho fishing license to fish at the reservoir.


