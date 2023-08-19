The impending emptying of Mackay Reservoir to repair damaged gates prompted Idaho Fish and Game officials to order a fish salvage at the reservoir.
All size and number limits for fishing are suspended at Mackay Reservoir until Oct. 31. Fish and Game officials said once water levels drop too much fish can’t survive, so they want people to catch them first. Anglers must have a valid Idaho fishing license to fish at the reservoir.
The salvage order does not apply to the Big Lost River, Fisheries Manager Brett High said, because no negative effects to the tailrace fishery are expected because of the dam and reservoir project.
Mackay Reservoir is fed by spring creeks and the Big Lost River, High said, “all of which in the section immediately upstream of the reservoir have water flowing year-round. This means that water will continue to flow through the area the reservoir typically occupies and continue downstream to support the fish in the tailrace of Mackay Dam.
“Good snowpack from the previous two winters has benefitted flows in these spring creeks enough that we anticipate base flows to be higher than normal compared to previous years when Mackay Reservoir has been drained due to drought,” High said.
Water at the dam will be allowed to run out naturally during the next couple of months, Big Lost River Irrigation District General Manager Kevin Whitcomb said. Once it’s mostly empty, a contractor will repair two gates that provide water from the dam to the river, he said. Money to pay for that work will come from a $2 million grant from the Idaho Water Resource Board that was awarded to the irrigation district last fall. The price tag for the gate repairs will be below the $2 million, Whitcomb believes, leaving some money for other work needed at Mackay Dam and Reservoir.
Waiting for the water to run out is basically the only option the irrigation district has right now to get the gates repaired, Whitcomb said. He tried to hire a diver to work on the gates while the reservoir was full, but that option was deemed unsafe.
The damaged gates won’t open or close when it’s too cold or too full, Whitcomb said. Plans call for a contractor to remove the gates and line them with a polymer. That material won’t freeze and will allow the gates to be fully opened and closed during winter. It will also bring an end to the brass-on-brass contact the current gates experience that causes quicker wear. The braces and stems will also be “beefed up,” Whitcomb said.
Conversations with a contractor are underway, but no contract has yet been awarded pending action by the irrigation district board on a bid for the work, Whitcomb said.
The tentative timeframe calls for a contractor to work on the gates between Sept. 15 and Oct. 15. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association River Forecast Center predicts Mackay Reservoir will be at 6 percent on Aug. 26, Whitcomb said. “That’s considered empty. Then work could proceed.”
Irrigation district officials estimate the dam needs $9 million in repairs and upgrades and have been seeking grants for years, mostly without success.
Some of that $2 million from the state’s aging infrastructure grant program will help pay for repairs to the spillway that are also planned for this fall, Whitcomb said.
“We’ll knock back that rock wall and put a rock fence there so if any rocks do fall they won’t damage the new spillway,” he said. Yet to come in that project are engineered drawings and specifications for the spillway work. Once those documents are approved, bids will be sought for the work “and we hope to do it this fall,” he said.
According to U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, “experts say that if we don’t undertake the needed rehabilitation soon, the failure of the Mackay Dam is inevitable.” Simpson said he’s trying to secure money for dam repairs through the federal community project funding program. But that money hasn’t been approved. Likewise, Custer County has sponsored a grant request for about $7 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for work at the dam. County officials are waiting to hear about that grant, but FEMA officials have no time frame for any decisions, Custer County Clerk Lura Baker said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.