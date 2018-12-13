Fisher Creek livestock grazing allotment in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area south of Stanley has been voluntarily retired under U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson’s legislation that created wilderness in the area, Stanley Deputy Ranger Brian Anderson told Custer County Commissioners this week.
This permanently retires grazing on the allotment, Anderson said.
It’s at least the third allotment retired so far under voluntary buyouts of ranch grazing permits by a third-party conservation organization. Ranchers with permits on the Wildhorse and Herd Creek allotments accepted buyouts late last year under Simpson’s 2015 legislation, which designated the Jim McClure-Jerry Peak, Hemingway-Boulders and White Clouds as wilderness areas.
In December 2017, officials with the Salmon-Challis National Forest and Bureau of Land Management announced they had retired the Herd Creek grazing allotment after Clayton-area ranchers Gary and Jackie Ingram accepted a voluntary buyout of their grazing permits.
At the start of 2018, Lost River District Ranger Allison Jackson told the commissioners that Herb Whitworth of the Mackay area had accepted a voluntary buyout of his grazing permits for the Wildhorse allotment. That generated discussion about how the county can’t afford to lose any more livestock grazing on public lands, because it adversely affects the local economy. There are ranchers who continue to graze livestock on the Wildhorse allotment, Jackson said, although it means a reduction of about 500 cattle.
Voluntary relinquishment of grazing permits was made possible under Simpson’s 2015 bill creating the wilderness areas. Third-party conservation organizations buy out ranchers and retire grazing permits in allotments that overlap those of the wilderness areas.