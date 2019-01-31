Two kids’ ice fishing derbies are scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 2, organized by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
One derby runs from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jimmy Smith Lake near Clayton. The other is from 8 a.m. to noon at Hyde Creek Pond near Salmon. There’s no cost for youths up to age 16 to participate in either derby.
Big fish prizes in four age groups will be awarded at each derby. If any Salmon derby anglers catch the special tagged fish, they receive $25. All participating kids who are at Hyde Creek Pond at noon receive prizes. Youths need to be at Jimmy Smith Lake at 2 p.m. for their prizes.
Volunteers will be on hand to help drill holes and teach kids how to fish at both sites. Some fishing gear and tackle will also be available, but Idaho Department of Fish and Game staffers urge people to bring their own gear.
Hyde Creek Pond is south of Salmon on the road to Sunset Heights.
To get to Jimmy Smith Lake, drive 4 miles east of Clayton on Idaho Highway 75 to the East Fork Salmon River Road. Drive 14 miles on that road and turn right onto Lake Creek Road. Drive 1 mile to the parking area and trailhead. The lake is about a half-mile away. People can walk in or ride ATVs to the lake.