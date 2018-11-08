Flags fly from two Challis homes against an evening sky full of rain clouds earlier this fall. Veterans Day events start at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 11, with an American Legion ceremony at the Veterans of Custer County Memorial at Land of the Yankee Fork State Park. An evening dinner at the Challis American Legion Hall follows at 5 p.m. This is a special year, as it marks the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I and of Philip Kirk’s death in France, the first Custer County soldier to die in the “War to End All Wars.”