Floor plans finalized for new sheriff's office By The Messenger Oct 21, 2021 Contractors will know exactly what Custer County Sheriff Stu Lumpkin wants in the reception area of the planned new office building now the final floor plan has been approved.County officials are soliciting bids for a new building for the Sheriff's Office. It will replace the 40-year-old trailer that is now used. Lumpkin wants the reception area of the of new office to be spacious enough for a dedicated driver's license testing area. Trent Roman of Northwest Planning and Design in Challis will now finalize drawings for a 72x14-foot structure that will have a reception area, dispatch room, two offices and an interview room.