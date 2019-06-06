CratersResidentArtistMay6.jpg

Photographer David Hunter is this summer's resident artist at Craters of the Moon. He leads a workshop on taking better cellphone photos on Saturday, June 15.

May’s abundant rainfall means plenty of wildflowers at Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve.

People can learn about wildflowers and how to photograph them at upcoming events at Craters.

A wildflower walk is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 8. A former park ranger leads the 2-mile trek. Participants need to bring water and their lunch. Reservations are required by calling 208-527-1335.

A nature photography seminar is set from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, June 14, and Saturday, June 15. Friday’s classroom seminar will focus on tips, techniques and practices. On Saturday, participants head to the field. Reservations are required by calling 208-527-1335.

Also on June 15, people can learn how to take better photos with their cellphone cameras. Resident artist David Hunter leads the presentation from 9:30 to 10:30 p.m. in the Lava Flow campground amphitheater.

Tags

Load comments