May’s abundant rainfall means plenty of wildflowers at Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve.
People can learn about wildflowers and how to photograph them at upcoming events at Craters.
A wildflower walk is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 8. A former park ranger leads the 2-mile trek. Participants need to bring water and their lunch. Reservations are required by calling 208-527-1335.
A nature photography seminar is set from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, June 14, and Saturday, June 15. Friday’s classroom seminar will focus on tips, techniques and practices. On Saturday, participants head to the field. Reservations are required by calling 208-527-1335.
Also on June 15, people can learn how to take better photos with their cellphone cameras. Resident artist David Hunter leads the presentation from 9:30 to 10:30 p.m. in the Lava Flow campground amphitheater.