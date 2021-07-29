The Salmon-Challis National Forest will be managed with two plans, Intermountain Regional Forester Mary Farnsworth told Custer County commissioners last week.
The multi-year revision of those plans remains unfinished, she said. The forest is currently managed with two plans, written in the 1980s. In 2017 Salmon-Challis Forest Supervisor Chuck Mark began the mandated process of revising the plans and decided to combine them to create a single document more in line with current standards since the two forests were combined many years ago. In 2019, after people decried a single plan, Mark changed course.
County commissioners support two plans. They say there are enough differences between the halves in terms of vegetation control, grazing access and overall stewardship to warrant separate plans.
Joined by staffers for U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, Senators Mike Crapo and James Risch and Chris Moyer, Forest Service director of planning for the region, Farnsworth met with commissioners to tell them her decision. In June Farnsworth told commissioners she intended to review comments submitted about the forest plan before deciding how to proceed.
In a phone interview, Moyer and Forest Service Intermountain Region Communication Director Michael Richardson said Farnsworth’s decision was based on geographic considerations. Moyer explained there are enough differences in the two ecosystems, such as grassland and forest types, to warrant different management approaches.
Forest Service personnel will spend the winter poring over all the information gathered on the two forest sections during the revision process to see what is still pertinent as the revision effort continues.
“We need to go back and assess what’s already been done,” Moyer said. “That will guide us in the next steps with public engagement.”
Once Farnsworth determines how the two management plans will look, Richardson said there will be plenty of opportunities for the public to comment.
Custer County Commissioner Wayne Butts said before Farnsworth makes any more decisions on the revision process, “we asked her for a seat at the table.” She heard what commissioners brought up last month, Butts said, which were concerns that local stakeholders and stewards are being ignored in favor of vocal environmental groups threatening litigation.
Commissioners want another socio-economic study of the forest, Butts said to help find out how much funding the two regions need. The last study was done in 2017, he said.