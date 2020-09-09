People can weigh in on plans to reduce timber and hazardous fuels in the Salmon-Challis National Forest via a Sept. 16 virtual meeting.
The discussion will include presentations and questions will be accepted. Participants may join by conference call or online. The meeting begins at 4 p.m. Participants may call 636-352-2946 and enter the conference ID of 910135711#. To join the Microsoft Teams meeting using a computer, go to https://bit.ly/2F4ztzG. People may also send an email to Christine.Droske@usda.gov and ask to be emailed an invitation link to join.
Forest officials said in a news release that the pace and scale of vegetation management in the forest needs to be increased to provide more timber products to people, to reduce wildfire risk and to improve wildlife habitat.
Forest Service employees will discuss plans and timelines for the various projects to accomplish those goals during the meeting.