Funding for some improvements at the Mount Borah trailhead and campground are among the 16 projects approved by the Central Idaho Resource Advisory Committee. That project has been on and off the Forest Service’s funding list for the last several years.
A total of $685,000 was awarded by the committee to various projects in Custer, Lemhi and Butte counties, all designed to benefit forest lands and ecosystems.
Projects that received funding range from trail maintenance to invasive species to road improvements, Gina Knudson with the Salmon-Challis Forest said. The money comes from the federal Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act.
To gain funding, a project had to meet specific criteria and improve federal lands, she said. At least half the project costs must be dedicated to restoring streams and watersheds and to road work.
In Custer County, projects that will advance with this latest round of funding include:
n $200,901 to resurface multiple forest roads during the next two years.
n $100,000 for improvements at the trailhead and campground of Mount Borah.
n $52,000 to the Pulaski Group to improve and repair trails near Knapp Creek that lead into the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness.
n $20,000 for trail maintenance of Yellowbelly Trail and the Toxaway Puncheons in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area.
n $60,000 for multiple fuels reduction and timber projects.
n $16,500 to treat invasive weeds along a stretch of the Salmon River Scenic Byway on Idaho Highway 75.
n $5,000 for refrigeration and shelves in the general store at the Custer historic townsite.
Lemhi County projects are:
n $50,000 to construct a restroom in Leadore City Park.
n Continental Divide Trail Coalition, $7,100 for a trail improvement project at Big Hole Pass above Gibbonsville.
n $60,000 for several fuels reduction and timber projects.
Some projects cross county borders. Three efforts are aimed at land in both Custer and Lemhi counties. Those are $30,000 to hire a forest reforestation partnership liaison and $27,390 to hire employees and provide education about aquatic invasive species in the Salmon River through a Forest Service program. Another $19,000 was allocated to the Idaho Trails Association for trail maintenance in Meyers Cove and Bighorn Crags.
Two projects involve lands in both Custer and Butte counties. Those are $25,000 to conduct an inventory of and develop a treatment plan for invasive grasses in the forest. Maintenance of Lost River Trail in the two counties received $12,000.
Knudson said some of the projects will be underway very soon. Others that require partnership agreements may not begin this summer.