In partnership with the National Forest Foundation, Sawtooth National Forest workers will spend the next five years improving the forest’s health, restoring its rivers and promoting socially and ecologically sustainable recreation.
“Our goal is to increase the scale and pace of the work already going on,” Dani Southward with the forest foundation said.
The plan, according to a press release from the foundation, is to secure and invest about $1.6 million in various projects in the Ketchum Ranger District and the Sawtooth National Recreation Area. Part of the foundation’s Treasured Landscape, Unforgettable Experiences program, the Sawtooths Rivers to Peaks Treasured Landscape site is about 1 million acres. Restoration projects will focus on reforestation, improving trails and trailhead access and relocating dispersed campsites that adversely affect rivers and wetlands, according to the release.
This summer work will focus on reducing the fire risk in the Sawtooth recreation area and clearing trails, Southard said. Work in future years will be decided later, all determined by how much money is available.
Acting Sawtooth Ranger Brian Anderson said the big advantage of partnering with the forest foundation is their experience in raising money. Much of the work they have planned for the million-acre site has been on the Forest Service’s to-do list for some time, Anderson said. With foundation workers helping to secure funding, Anderson said it will be great to address those issues in the next few years.
The partnership comes at an ideal time, according to Anderson. “Even before last year, the recreation area has been a really high-use area,” Anderson said. Lots of people means degradation, litter and damaged natural resources, he said. The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the issue last year, according to Anderson, as people flocked to the forest looking for safe recreation. If the trend continues, Anderson said there will definitely be a need to invest in the forest to make sure it can continue to provide the natural experience people look for when they visit.
Beyond improving forest health and visitor experiences, Southard said the partnership is also about keeping locals interested in the forest. A key part of the efforts involves local contractors and volunteers, Southard said. This keeps people invested in the Sawtooth Forest and give them one more reason to recreate responsibility, she said.